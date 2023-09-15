Friday's game at Guaranteed Rate Field has the Minnesota Twins (77-70) taking on the Chicago White Sox (56-91) at 7:40 PM ET (on September 15). Our computer prediction projects a close 7-5 win for the Twins, so it should be a tight matchup.

The Twins will give the nod to Bailey Ober and the White Sox will counter with Jesse Scholtens (1-8, 4.44 ERA).

Twins vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, September 15, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Friday, September 15, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Twins vs. White Sox Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Twins 7, White Sox 6.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. White Sox

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Twins Performance Insights

The Twins have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

The Twins have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

This season, the Twins have been favored 97 times and won 58, or 59.8%, of those games.

Minnesota has a record of 14-8 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -185 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 64.9% chance of a victory for the Twins.

Minnesota has scored 685 runs (4.7 per game) this season, which ranks 12th in MLB.

The Twins have the fifth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.91).

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Twins Schedule