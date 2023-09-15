In Mountrail County, North Dakota, there are exciting high school football games on the calendar this week. Info on how to stream them is available here.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Mountrail County, North Dakota High School Football Games This Week

Warwick High School at Parshall High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on September 15

6:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Parshall, ND

Parshall, ND How to Stream: Watch Here

Kenmare High School at Stanley High School