North Dakota High School Football Live Streams in Kidder County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Clear your schedule for the high school football action happening in Kidder County, North Dakota this week. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Kidder County, North Dakota High School Football Games This Week
Napoleon High School at Kidder County High School - Steele
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Steele, ND
- Conference: B Region 3 District 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.