North Dakota High School Football Live Streams in Grand Forks County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Grand Forks County, North Dakota has high school football games on the schedule this week, and information on how to stream them is available below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Grand Forks County, North Dakota High School Football Games This Week
Midway High School at Four Winds High School
- Game Time: 6:55 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Ft. Totten, ND
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Thompson High School at Rugby High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Rugby, ND
- How to Stream: Watch Here
