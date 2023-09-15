North Dakota High School Football Live Streams in Cavalier County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
If you're wondering how to stream this week's local high school football action in Cavalier County, North Dakota, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are outlined below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Cavalier County, North Dakota High School Football Games This Week
Cavalier High School at Langdon Area High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Langdon, ND
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.