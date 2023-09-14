Vikings vs. Eagles Thursday Night Football: Odds, Moneyline, Spread and other Vegas Lines - Week 2
The Minnesota Vikings (0-1) will work to defy oddsmakers when they hit the field against the Philadelphia Eagles (1-0) on Thursday, September 14, 2023 as a 7-point underdog. The point total has been set at 48.5.
The betting insights and trends for the Eagles can be seen below before you bet on their matchup with Vikings. Before the Vikings play the Eagles, take a look at their recent betting insights and trends.
Vikings vs. Eagles Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Philadelphia Moneyline
|Minnesota Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Eagles (-7)
|48.5
|-350
|+260
|DraftKings
|Eagles (-7)
|48
|-290
|+235
|FanDuel
|Eagles (-7)
|48.5
|-320
|+250
|Tipico
|Eagles (-7.5)
|-
|-370
|+305
Minnesota vs. Philadelphia Game Info
- When: Thursday, September 14, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET
- Where: Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV Info: Amazon Prime Video
- TV Info: Amazon Prime Video
Vikings vs. Eagles Betting Insights
- Minnesota's record against the spread last season was 7-8-1.
- There were 11 Minnesota games (out of 17) that went over the total last year.
- Philadelphia had eight wins in 17 games against the spread last season.
- As 7-point favorites or greater, the Eagles went 3-4 against the spread last season.
- There were 10 Philadelphia games (out of 17) that went over the total last year.
