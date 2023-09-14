The Philadelphia Eagles (1-0) match up against the Minnesota Vikings (0-1) at Lincoln Financial Field on Thursday, September 14, 2023.

As the Eagles ready for this matchup against the Vikings, check out the betting insights and trends for both teams.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Vikings vs. Eagles Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, September 14, 2023

Thursday, September 14, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video City: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Lincoln Financial Field

Lincoln Financial Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Eagles 7 48.5 -300 +240

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Vikings vs. Eagles Betting Records & Stats

Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings' games last season had a combined scoring total higher than 48.5 points in 12 of 17 outings.

Minnesota's matchups last year had a 46.4-point average over/under, 2.1 fewer points than this game's total.

Vikings posted a 7-8-1 record against the spread last year.

The Vikings were underdogs five times last season and won once.

Minnesota was not a bigger underdog last season than the +240 moneyline set for this game.

Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles' 17 games last season went over this contest's total of 48.5 points seven times.

The average total in Philadelphia's matchups last season was 45.5, three fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Eagles were 8-8-0 against the spread last season.

The Eagles finished 14-2 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 87.5% of those games).

Philadelphia had an 8-1 record last year (winning 88.9% of its games) when it played as a moneyline favorite of -300 or shorter.

Eagles vs. Vikings Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Eagles 28.1 2 20.2 8 45.5 7 Vikings 24.9 7 25.1 28 46.4 12

Vikings Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 46.4 46.8 45.8 Implied Team Total AVG 25 25.1 24.9 ATS Record 7-8-1 4-4-0 3-4-1 Over/Under Record 11-6-0 7-2-0 4-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 12-0 8-0 4-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-4 0-1 1-3

Eagles Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 45.5 44.2 47 Implied Team Total AVG 26.9 26.6 27.3 ATS Record 8-8-0 6-2-0 2-6-0 Over/Under Record 10-7-0 6-3-0 4-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 14-2 7-2 7-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-0 0-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.