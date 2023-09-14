At Lincoln Financial Field on Thursday, September 14, the Philadelphia Eagles take on the Minnesota Vikings, starting at 8:15 PM ET. The Eagles should be victorious, according to our computer model -- continue scrolling to discover more tips about the point spread, over/under and even the final score.

The Eagles owned the seventh-ranked defense last season (20.2 points allowed per game), and they were more effective on the other side of the ball, ranking third-best with 28.1 points per game. The Vikings sported the seventh-ranked offense last season (361.5 yards per game), and they were worse on the other side of the ball, ranking second-worst with 388.7 yards allowed per game.

Vikings vs. Eagles Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Eagles (-6.5) Under (49) Eagles 27, Vikings 14

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Vikings have a 31.2% chance to win.

Minnesota covered seven times in 17 chances against the spread last year.

A total of 11 of Minnesota games last season went over the point total.

Games involving the Vikings last year averaged 46.4 points per game, a 2.6-point differential when compared to the over/under for this contest.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Eagles have an implied win probability of 73.3%.

Philadelphia compiled an 8-8-0 record against the spread last season.

The Eagles were 6-5 ATS last season when playing as at least 6.5-point favorites.

Last season, 10 Philadelphia games went over the point total.

The over/under in this game is 49 points, 3.5 higher than the average total in Eagles games last season.

Vikings vs. Eagles 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Philadelphia 28.1 20.2 26.9 18.8 29.4 21.9 Minnesota 24.9 25.1 27.0 25.2 22.6 25.0

