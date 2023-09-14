The Minnesota Twins (76-70) and Chicago White Sox (56-90) square off in the first of a four-game series on Thursday at Guaranteed Rate Field, at 7:40 PM ET. The Twins are coming off a series defeat to the Rays, and the White Sox a series loss to the Royals.

The Twins will give the nod to Kenta Maeda (4-7) against the White Sox and Jose Urena (0-5).

Twins vs. White Sox Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, September 14, 2023

Thursday, September 14, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Maeda - MIN (4-7, 4.65 ERA) vs Urena - CHW (0-5, 8.46 ERA)

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kenta Maeda

The Twins will send Maeda (4-7) to the mound for his 19th start this season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs in 5 1/3 innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the New York Mets.

The 35-year-old has pitched to a 4.65 ERA this season with 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.4 walks per nine across 18 games.

In 18 starts this season, he's earned five quality starts.

Maeda will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.

He has made 18 appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.

Kenta Maeda vs. White Sox

The White Sox rank 25th in MLB with 601 runs scored this season. They have a .240 batting average this campaign with 157 home runs (20th in the league).

The right-hander has allowed the White Sox to go 8-for-26 with two doubles, a home run and four RBI in six innings this season.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: José Ureña

Urena (0-5) gets the starting nod for the White Sox in his seventh start of the season. He's put together an 8.46 ERA in 22 1/3 innings pitched, with 12 strikeouts.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Detroit Tigers, when he tossed four innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.

In six games this season, the 32-year-old has put up an ERA of 8.46, with 4.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .333 against him.

Urena has not registered a quality start so far this season.

Urena will try to secure his second matchup of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 3.7 innings per appearance.

So far during the 2023 campaign he has surrendered one or more earned runs in all of his outings.

