When the Minnesota Twins (76-70) take on the Chicago White Sox (56-90) at Guaranteed Rate Field on Thursday, September 14 at 7:40 PM ET, Willi Castro will be seeking his 30th steal of the season (he's currently sitting at 29).

The Twins are the favorite in this one, at -190, while the underdog White Sox have +155 odds to win. The total is 9 runs for the matchup.

Twins vs. White Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, September 14, 2023

Thursday, September 14, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Probable Pitchers: Kenta Maeda - MIN (4-7, 4.65 ERA) vs Jose Urena - CHW (0-5, 8.46 ERA)

Twins vs. White Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Twins Moneyline White Sox Moneyline Run Line Total DraftKings -185 +154 - 9 Bet on this game with DraftKings BetMGM -190 +155 - 9 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Twins vs. White Sox Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Twins have been favored 96 times and won 57, or 59.4%, of those games.

The Twins have gone 11-7 (winning 61.1% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -190 or shorter.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Minnesota has a 65.5% chance to win.

The Twins went 4-2 across the six games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Minnesota and its opponents combined to go over the total six times.

The White Sox have been victorious in 32, or 33%, of the 97 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the White Sox have come away with a win four times in 14 chances when named as an underdog of at least +155 or longer on the moneyline.

In seven games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by oddsmakers, the White Sox had a record of 2-5.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2200 10th 1st

