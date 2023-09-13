Randy Arozarena and the Tampa Bay Rays square off against the Minnesota Twins and starter Dallas Keuchel on Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET at Target Field.

Twins vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Wednesday, September 13, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins' 205 home runs rank fifth in Major League Baseball.

Minnesota is 11th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .424 this season.

The Twins rank 21st in MLB with a .241 team batting average.

Minnesota has scored 671 runs (4.6 per game) this season, which ranks 14th in MLB.

The Twins have the 16th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.322).

The Twins rank last in strikeouts per game (10.3) among MLB offenses.

Minnesota averages 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, second-most in the majors.

Minnesota has pitched to a 3.91 ERA this season, which ranks fifth in baseball.

The Twins have a combined 1.205 WHIP as a pitching staff, fourth-lowest in MLB.

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

The Twins' Keuchel (1-1) will make his sixth start of the season.

The left-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed three hits in five innings pitched against the New York Mets on Saturday.

He has started five games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in one of them.

In five starts, Keuchel has pitched through or past the fifth inning four times. He has a season average of 4.4 frames per outing.

He has made six appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 9/8/2023 Mets W 5-2 Home Dallas Keuchel Kodai Senga 9/9/2023 Mets W 8-4 Home Kenta Maeda David Peterson 9/10/2023 Mets L 2-0 Home Pablo Lopez Tylor Megill 9/11/2023 Rays L 7-4 Home Sonny Gray Tyler Glasnow 9/12/2023 Rays W 3-2 Home Joe Ryan Zack Littell 9/13/2023 Rays - Home Dallas Keuchel Taj Bradley 9/14/2023 White Sox - Away Kenta Maeda Michael Kopech 9/15/2023 White Sox - Away Pablo Lopez Jesse Scholtens 9/16/2023 White Sox - Away Sonny Gray Dylan Cease 9/17/2023 White Sox - Away Joe Ryan Touki Toussaint 9/18/2023 Reds - Away Dallas Keuchel Andrew Abbott

