Twins vs. Rays Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 13
Wednesday's game at Target Field has the Tampa Bay Rays (89-57) matching up with the Minnesota Twins (76-69) at 1:10 PM ET (on September 13). Our computer prediction projects a close 6-4 win for the Rays, so it should be a competitive matchup.
The probable pitchers are Taj Bradley (5-7) for the Rays and Dallas Keuchel (1-1) for the Twins.
Twins vs. Rays Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Twins vs. Rays Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Rays 6, Twins 5.
Total Prediction for Twins vs. Rays
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Read More About This Game
Twins Performance Insights
- The Twins have played as the underdog in four of their past 10 games and have gone 2-2 in those contests.
- In its last 10 games with an over/under, Minnesota and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.
- The previous 10 Twins games have not had a runline set by oddsmakers.
- The Twins have been chosen as underdogs in 47 games this year and have walked away with the win 19 times (40.4%) in those games.
- This year, Minnesota has won 10 of 27 games when listed as at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Twins have a 48.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- Averaging 4.6 runs per game (671 total), Minnesota is the 14th-highest scoring team in the majors.
- The Twins have the fifth-best ERA (3.91) in the majors this season.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 8
|Mets
|W 5-2
|Dallas Keuchel vs Kodai Senga
|September 9
|Mets
|W 8-4
|Kenta Maeda vs David Peterson
|September 10
|Mets
|L 2-0
|Pablo Lopez vs Tylor Megill
|September 11
|Rays
|L 7-4
|Sonny Gray vs Tyler Glasnow
|September 12
|Rays
|W 3-2
|Joe Ryan vs Zack Littell
|September 13
|Rays
|-
|Dallas Keuchel vs Taj Bradley
|September 14
|@ White Sox
|-
|Kenta Maeda vs Michael Kopech
|September 15
|@ White Sox
|-
|Pablo Lopez vs Jesse Scholtens
|September 16
|@ White Sox
|-
|Sonny Gray vs Dylan Cease
|September 17
|@ White Sox
|-
|Joe Ryan vs Touki Toussaint
|September 18
|@ Reds
|-
|Dallas Keuchel vs Andrew Abbott
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.