How to Watch Canadian Premier League Soccer & More: Soccer Streaming Live - Wednesday, September 13
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 10:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Atlético Ottawa and Pacific FC take the pitch in a Canadian Premier League Soccer match in one of many compelling matchups on the soccer slate on Wednesday.
Watch even more soccer action with ESPN+!
Soccer Streaming Live Today
Watch Canadian Premier League Soccer: Atlético Ottawa vs Pacific FC
- League: Canadian Premier League Soccer
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!
