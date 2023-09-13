The Atlanta Braves and the Philadelphia Phillies take the field for one of many exciting matchups on the MLB slate today.

We've got what you need in terms of how to watch today's MLB action right here. Check out the links below.

How to Watch Today's MLB Games

The Minnesota Twins (76-69) face the Tampa Bay Rays (89-57)

The Rays will take to the field at Target Field versus the Twins on Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

MIN Key Player: Carlos Correa (.229 AVG, 18 HR, 63 RBI)

Carlos Correa (.229 AVG, 18 HR, 63 RBI) TB Key Player: Yandy Díaz (.323 AVG, 20 HR, 71 RBI)

TB Moneyline MIN Moneyline Total -124 +105 9

The Colorado Rockies (52-92) host the Chicago Cubs (78-68)

The Cubs will look to pick up a road win at Coors Field versus the Rockies on Wednesday at 3:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

COL Key Player: Ryan McMahon (.243 AVG, 22 HR, 69 RBI)

Ryan McMahon (.243 AVG, 22 HR, 69 RBI) CHC Key Player: Cody Bellinger (.317 AVG, 25 HR, 89 RBI)

CHC Moneyline COL Moneyline Total -173 +146 12

The San Francisco Giants (74-71) play the Cleveland Guardians (69-77)

The Guardians will hit the field at Oracle Park versus the Giants on Wednesday at 3:45 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 3:45 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

SF Key Player: Wilmer Flores (.287 AVG, 22 HR, 54 RBI)

Wilmer Flores (.287 AVG, 22 HR, 54 RBI) CLE Key Player: José Ramírez (.275 AVG, 22 HR, 73 RBI)

SF Moneyline CLE Moneyline Total -131 +110 8.5

The Seattle Mariners (80-65) take on the Los Angeles Angels (68-78)

The Angels will look to pick up a road win at T-Mobile Park versus the Mariners on Wednesday at 4:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

SEA Key Player: Julio Rodríguez (.289 AVG, 30 HR, 98 RBI)

Julio Rodríguez (.289 AVG, 30 HR, 98 RBI) LAA Key Player: Shohei Ohtani (.304 AVG, 44 HR, 95 RBI)

The Baltimore Orioles (91-53) play host to the St. Louis Cardinals (64-81)

The Cardinals will take to the field at Oriole Park at Camden Yards versus the Orioles on Wednesday at 6:35 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

BAL Key Player: Adley Rutschman (.272 AVG, 18 HR, 70 RBI)

Adley Rutschman (.272 AVG, 18 HR, 70 RBI) STL Key Player: Nolan Arenado (.271 AVG, 26 HR, 89 RBI)

BAL Moneyline STL Moneyline Total -176 +149 10.5

The Pittsburgh Pirates (67-78) take on the Washington Nationals (65-80)

The Nationals will look to pick up a road win at PNC Park versus the Pirates on Wednesday at 6:35 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

PIT Key Player: Bryan Reynolds (.268 AVG, 20 HR, 72 RBI)

Bryan Reynolds (.268 AVG, 20 HR, 72 RBI) WSH Key Player: Lane Thomas (.278 AVG, 24 HR, 77 RBI)

PIT Moneyline WSH Moneyline Total -125 +106 8.5

The Detroit Tigers (66-78) play the Cincinnati Reds (75-71)

The Reds will look to pick up a road win at Comerica Park against the Tigers on Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

DET Key Player: Spencer Torkelson (.236 AVG, 27 HR, 79 RBI)

Spencer Torkelson (.236 AVG, 27 HR, 79 RBI) CIN Key Player: Spencer Steer (.267 AVG, 20 HR, 78 RBI)

DET Moneyline CIN Moneyline Total -147 +124 8.5

The Philadelphia Phillies (79-66) host the Atlanta Braves (95-50)

The Braves will hit the field at Citizens Bank Park versus the Phillies on Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

PHI Key Player: Kyle Schwarber (.199 AVG, 43 HR, 94 RBI)

Kyle Schwarber (.199 AVG, 43 HR, 94 RBI) ATL Key Player: Ronald Acuña Jr. (.333 AVG, 37 HR, 97 RBI)

ATL Moneyline PHI Moneyline Total -183 +154 8.5

The Toronto Blue Jays (80-65) host the Texas Rangers (80-64)

The Rangers hope to get a road victory at Rogers Centre against the Blue Jays on Wednesday at 7:07 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

TOR Key Player: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (.263 AVG, 21 HR, 84 RBI)

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (.263 AVG, 21 HR, 84 RBI) TEX Key Player: Marcus Semien (.278 AVG, 24 HR, 87 RBI)

TOR Moneyline TEX Moneyline Total -122 +103 8.5

The New York Mets (66-78) play the Arizona Diamondbacks (76-70)

The Diamondbacks will hit the field at Citi Field against the Mets on Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SNY

SNY Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

NYM Key Player: Pete Alonso (.224 AVG, 44 HR, 105 RBI)

Pete Alonso (.224 AVG, 44 HR, 105 RBI) ARI Key Player: Corbin Carroll (.281 AVG, 24 HR, 68 RBI)

ARI Moneyline NYM Moneyline Total -144 +122 8.5

The Boston Red Sox (73-72) host the New York Yankees (73-72)

The Yankees will look to pick up a road win at Fenway Park against the Red Sox on Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

BOS Key Player: Rafael Devers (.269 AVG, 30 HR, 94 RBI)

Rafael Devers (.269 AVG, 30 HR, 94 RBI) NYY Key Player: Gleyber Torres (.271 AVG, 25 HR, 65 RBI)

BOS Moneyline NYY Moneyline Total -128 +108 10

The Houston Astros (82-64) play host to the Oakland Athletics (46-99)

The Athletics will take to the field at Minute Maid Park against the Astros on Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

HOU Key Player: Kyle Tucker (.286 AVG, 26 HR, 104 RBI)

Kyle Tucker (.286 AVG, 26 HR, 104 RBI) OAK Key Player: Esteury Ruiz (.250 AVG, 4 HR, 42 RBI)

HOU Moneyline OAK Moneyline Total -276 +225 9

The Chicago White Sox (56-89) face the Kansas City Royals (45-101)

The Royals will look to pick up a road win at Guaranteed Rate Field versus the White Sox on Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CHW Key Player: Luis Robert (.270 AVG, 35 HR, 75 RBI)

Luis Robert (.270 AVG, 35 HR, 75 RBI) KC Key Player: Bobby Witt Jr. (.275 AVG, 28 HR, 87 RBI)

CHW Moneyline KC Moneyline Total -165 +139 8

The Milwaukee Brewers (81-63) play the Miami Marlins (74-71)

The Marlins will look to pick up a road win at American Family Field against the Brewers on Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

MIL Key Player: Christian Yelich (.274 AVG, 17 HR, 71 RBI)

Christian Yelich (.274 AVG, 17 HR, 71 RBI) MIA Key Player: Luis Arraez (.348 AVG, 7 HR, 64 RBI)

MIA Moneyline MIL Moneyline Total -114 -106 8.5

The Los Angeles Dodgers (88-56) take on the San Diego Padres (68-78)

The Padres will take to the field at Dodger Stadium against the Dodgers on Wednesday at 10:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

LAD Key Player: Mookie Betts (.311 AVG, 39 HR, 103 RBI)

Mookie Betts (.311 AVG, 39 HR, 103 RBI) SD Key Player: Juan Soto (.260 AVG, 29 HR, 89 RBI)

LAD Moneyline SD Moneyline Total -130 +109 9

