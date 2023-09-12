The Minnesota Vikings have +6600 odds to win the Super Bowl as of September 12.

Watch the Vikings this season on Fubo!

Vikings Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC North: +400

+400 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600

Looking to place a futures bet on the Vikings to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Minnesota Betting Insights

Minnesota put together a 7-8-1 record against the spread last season.

Vikings games went over the point total 11 out of 17 times last season.

Minnesota sported the seventh-ranked offense last year (361.5 yards per game), and it was less effective on defense, ranking second-worst with 388.7 yards allowed per game.

At home last season, the Vikings were 8-1. On the road, they were 5-3.

Minnesota won every game when favored (11-0) but just one as the underdog (1-4).

In the NFC North the Vikings were 4-2, and in the conference overall they went 8-4.

Vikings Impact Players

Kirk Cousins had 29 TD passes and 14 interceptions in 17 games last year, completing 65.9% of his throws for 4,547 yards (267.5 per game).

Cousins also rushed for 97 yards and two TDs.

Justin Jefferson had 128 receptions for 1,809 yards (106.4 per game) and eight touchdowns in 17 games.

In the passing game a season ago, T.J. Hockenson scored six TDs, catching 86 balls for 914 yards (53.8 per game).

K.J. Osborn had 60 receptions for 650 yards (38.2 per game) and five touchdowns in 17 games.

Jordan Hicks had one interception to go with 129 tackles, 2.0 TFL, three sacks, and 10 passes defended last year.

Bet on Vikings to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

2023-24 Vikings NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Buccaneers L 20-17 +15000 2 September 14 @ Eagles - +700 3 September 24 Chargers - +2500 4 October 1 @ Panthers - +15000 5 October 8 Chiefs - +650 6 October 15 @ Bears - +12500 7 October 23 49ers - +700 8 October 29 @ Packers - +4000 9 November 5 @ Falcons - +5000 10 November 12 Saints - +3000 11 November 19 @ Broncos - +6600 12 November 27 Bears - +12500 BYE - - - - 14 December 10 @ Raiders - +8000 15 December 17 @ Bengals - +1200 16 December 24 Lions - +1800 17 December 31 Packers - +4000 18 January 7 @ Lions - +1800

Odds are current as of September 12 at 5:18 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.