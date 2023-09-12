Player prop bet odds for Carlos Correa and others are available when the Minnesota Twins host the Tampa Bay Rays at Target Field on Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.

Twins vs. Rays Game Info

When: Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: BSN

MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins

Joe Ryan Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Ryan Stats

The Twins will send Joe Ryan (10-9) to the mound for his 26th start this season.

He has earned a quality start 13 times in 25 starts this season.

Ryan has started 25 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 19 times. He averages 5.6 innings per appearance.

He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 25 chances this season.

Ryan Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Guardians Sep. 6 4.0 4 2 2 3 1 at Rangers Sep. 1 6.0 3 1 1 7 0 vs. Rangers Aug. 26 5.0 5 1 1 7 2 at Cardinals Aug. 2 4.0 9 7 7 4 1 vs. Mariners Jul. 26 3.2 7 4 4 7 2

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Correa Stats

Correa has collected 114 hits with 28 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 56 walks. He has driven in 63 runs.

He has a .228/.310/.401 slash line on the season.

Correa Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Rays Sep. 11 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Mets Sep. 10 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 vs. Mets Sep. 9 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 vs. Mets Sep. 8 2-for-3 1 1 1 6 at Guardians Sep. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Kepler Stats

Max Kepler has 20 doubles, a triple, 22 home runs, 36 walks and 57 RBI (96 total hits).

He's slashed .251/.319/.480 on the season.

Kepler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Rays Sep. 11 2-for-3 1 1 1 5 vs. Mets Sep. 10 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Mets Sep. 9 1-for-1 1 0 3 3 vs. Mets Sep. 8 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 at Guardians Sep. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

