Top Player Prop Bets for Twins vs. Rays on September 12, 2023
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Player prop bet odds for Carlos Correa and others are available when the Minnesota Twins host the Tampa Bay Rays at Target Field on Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Twins vs. Rays Game Info
- When: Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: BSN
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Read More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins
Joe Ryan Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -130)
Ryan Stats
- The Twins will send Joe Ryan (10-9) to the mound for his 26th start this season.
- He has earned a quality start 13 times in 25 starts this season.
- Ryan has started 25 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 19 times. He averages 5.6 innings per appearance.
- He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 25 chances this season.
Ryan Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Guardians
|Sep. 6
|4.0
|4
|2
|2
|3
|1
|at Rangers
|Sep. 1
|6.0
|3
|1
|1
|7
|0
|vs. Rangers
|Aug. 26
|5.0
|5
|1
|1
|7
|2
|at Cardinals
|Aug. 2
|4.0
|9
|7
|7
|4
|1
|vs. Mariners
|Jul. 26
|3.2
|7
|4
|4
|7
|2
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Joe Ryan's player props with BetMGM.
Carlos Correa Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
Correa Stats
- Correa has collected 114 hits with 28 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 56 walks. He has driven in 63 runs.
- He has a .228/.310/.401 slash line on the season.
Correa Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Rays
|Sep. 11
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Mets
|Sep. 10
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Mets
|Sep. 9
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Mets
|Sep. 8
|2-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|6
|at Guardians
|Sep. 6
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
Max Kepler Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
Kepler Stats
- Max Kepler has 20 doubles, a triple, 22 home runs, 36 walks and 57 RBI (96 total hits).
- He's slashed .251/.319/.480 on the season.
Kepler Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Rays
|Sep. 11
|2-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|5
|vs. Mets
|Sep. 10
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Mets
|Sep. 9
|1-for-1
|1
|0
|3
|3
|vs. Mets
|Sep. 8
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|at Guardians
|Sep. 6
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Carlos Correa, Max Kepler or other Twins players with BetMGM.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.