Twins vs. Rays: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Brandon Lowe and the Tampa Bay Rays will try to beat Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins when the teams meet on Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.
The Rays have been listed as +110 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the Twins (-135). The total is 8.5 runs for this game (with -105 odds to go over and -115 odds on the under).
Twins vs. Rays Odds & Info
- Date: Tuesday, September 12, 2023
- Time: 7:40 PM ET
- TV: BSN
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Target Field
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Twins
|-135
|+110
|8.5
|-105
|-115
|-
|-
|-
Twins Recent Betting Performance
- In five games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Twins have a record of 3-2.
- In their last 10 games with a total, the Twins and their opponents have combined to hit the over six times.
- Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Twins' last 10 games.
Discover More About This Game
Twins Betting Records & Stats
- The Twins have won 56 of the 95 games they were listed as the moneyline favorite this season (58.9%).
- Minnesota has gone 37-29 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter (56.1% winning percentage).
- Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Twins' implied win probability is 57.4%.
- Minnesota has played in 144 games with an over/under set, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 71 times (71-66-7).
- The Twins have collected a 4-7-0 record against the spread this season (covering only 36.4% of the time).
Twins Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|42-31
|33-38
|31-30
|44-38
|56-53
|19-15
