The Minnesota Twins, including Ryan Jeffers (.194 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Zack Littell and the Tampa Bay Rays at Target Field, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Rays.

Ryan Jeffers Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Zack Littell

Zack Littell TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ryan Jeffers? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Ryan Jeffers At The Plate

Jeffers is batting .269 with 14 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 29 walks.

Jeffers has recorded a hit in 47 of 79 games this year (59.5%), including 15 multi-hit games (19.0%).

In 11.4% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.

Jeffers has had at least one RBI in 26.6% of his games this year (21 of 79), with two or more RBI nine times (11.4%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 30 games this year (38.0%), including multiple runs in six games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ryan Jeffers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 39 .296 AVG .246 .391 OBP .349 .513 SLG .408 12 XBH 13 6 HR 4 13 RBI 20 42/13 K/BB 43/16 1 SB 2

Rays Pitching Rankings