Alex Kirilloff vs. Rays Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 12
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 4:30 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Alex Kirilloff (.231 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 121 points below season-long percentage) and the Minnesota Twins play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Littell. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Rays.
Alex Kirilloff Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Zack Littell
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Kirilloff? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Alex Kirilloff At The Plate
- Kirilloff is batting .266 with 13 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 26 walks.
- Kirilloff has gotten at least one hit in 61.6% of his games this year (45 of 73), with more than one hit 16 times (21.9%).
- In 9.6% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 3% of his trips to the dish.
- Kirilloff has picked up an RBI in 21 games this season (28.8%), with more than one RBI in seven of those contests (9.6%).
- He has scored in 21 games this year (28.8%), including multiple runs in three games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Alex Kirilloff Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|34
|.236
|AVG
|.298
|.319
|OBP
|.386
|.390
|SLG
|.474
|11
|XBH
|11
|4
|HR
|4
|16
|RBI
|16
|34/14
|K/BB
|37/12
|1
|SB
|0
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rays pitching staff ranks sixth in the league.
- The Rays have a 3.78 team ERA that ranks third across all league pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to allow 152 home runs (one per game), the fewest in the league.
- Littell makes the start for the Rays, his 12th of the season. He is 3-5 with a 4.29 ERA and 56 strikeouts in 71 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Thursday against the Seattle Mariners, when he went eight innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.
- In 24 games this season, the 27-year-old has put up a 4.29 ERA and 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .270 to opposing batters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.