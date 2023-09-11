Willi Castro vs. Rays Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 11
The Minnesota Twins, including Willi Castro (.389 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 53 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Tyler Glasnow and the Tampa Bay Rays at Target Field, Monday at 7:40 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a triple) against the Mets.
Willi Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Discover More About This Game
Willi Castro At The Plate
- Castro is batting .258 with 17 doubles, four triples, six home runs and 27 walks.
- Castro has picked up a hit in 57.3% of his 96 games this season, with more than one hit in 19.8% of those games.
- He has gone deep in five games this season (5.2%), leaving the park in 1.8% of his plate appearances.
- Castro has an RBI in 23 of 96 games this season, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 39.6% of his games this season (38 of 96), with two or more runs seven times (7.3%).
Willi Castro Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|52
|.262
|AVG
|.254
|.342
|OBP
|.332
|.477
|SLG
|.343
|17
|XBH
|10
|4
|HR
|2
|16
|RBI
|12
|35/13
|K/BB
|46/14
|14
|SB
|15
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays have a 3.78 team ERA that ranks third among all league pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to give up the fewest home runs in baseball (150 total, one per game).
- Glasnow (8-5 with a 3.07 ERA and 134 strikeouts in 99 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rays, his 18th of the season.
- The right-hander's most recent time out came on Wednesday against the Boston Red Sox, when he went six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
- The 30-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.07, with 12.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opponents have a .201 batting average against him.
