Ryan Jeffers -- .212 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Tyler Glasnow on the hill, on September 11 at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Mets.

Ryan Jeffers Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)

Ryan Jeffers At The Plate

Jeffers is hitting .270 with 14 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 29 walks.

In 59.0% of his games this year (46 of 78), Jeffers has picked up at least one hit, and in 15 of those games (19.2%) he recorded more than one.

He has hit a home run in 11.5% of his games in 2023, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.

Jeffers has driven in a run in 21 games this year (26.9%), including nine games with more than one RBI (11.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 38.5% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (7.7%).

Ryan Jeffers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 39 .297 AVG .246 .395 OBP .349 .523 SLG .408 12 XBH 13 6 HR 4 13 RBI 20 41/13 K/BB 43/16 1 SB 2

