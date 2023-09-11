Matt Wallner vs. Rays Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 11
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 4:25 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The Minnesota Twins and Matt Wallner (.250 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow and the Tampa Bay Rays at Target Field, Monday at 7:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Mets.
Matt Wallner Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Looking to place a prop bet on Matt Wallner? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Matt Wallner At The Plate
- Wallner is batting .218 with six doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 20 walks.
- In 41.1% of his 56 games this season, Wallner has picked up at least one hit. He's also had nine multi-hit games.
- In 10 games this year, he has gone deep (17.9%, and 5.6% of his trips to the dish).
- Wallner has an RBI in 13 of 56 games this year, with multiple RBI in 10 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 24 of 56 games this season, and more than once 6 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Matt Wallner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|23
|.263
|AVG
|.157
|.391
|OBP
|.280
|.558
|SLG
|.343
|13
|XBH
|5
|7
|HR
|4
|20
|RBI
|9
|39/11
|K/BB
|25/9
|2
|SB
|0
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rays pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
- The Rays' 3.78 team ERA ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to give up the fewest home runs in baseball (150 total, one per game).
- The Rays will send Glasnow (8-5) to make his 18th start of the season. He is 8-5 with a 3.07 ERA and 134 strikeouts in 99 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Boston Red Sox, when the right-hander tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
- In 17 games this season, the 30-year-old has a 3.07 ERA and 12.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .201 to opposing batters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.