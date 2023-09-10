Royce Lewis vs. Mets Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 10
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 5:32 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Royce Lewis and his .600 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Tylor Megill and the New York Mets at Target Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Mets.
Royce Lewis Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Mets Starter: Tylor Megill
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Royce Lewis At The Plate
- Lewis is batting .319 with seven doubles, 11 home runs and 12 walks.
- Lewis is batting .421 with one homer during his last games and is on a six-game hitting streak.
- In 35 of 48 games this year (72.9%) Lewis has had a hit, and in 13 of those games he had more than one (27.1%).
- In 22.9% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 5.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Lewis has picked up an RBI in 41.7% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 18.8% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in five contests.
- In 24 of 48 games this season, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.
Royce Lewis Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|21
|.276
|AVG
|.369
|.336
|OBP
|.404
|.520
|SLG
|.560
|12
|XBH
|6
|6
|HR
|5
|19
|RBI
|22
|26/8
|K/BB
|19/4
|2
|SB
|2
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff is 14th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets' 4.49 team ERA ranks 19th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Mets rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (172 total, 1.2 per game).
- Megill makes the start for the Mets, his 22nd of the season. He is 8-7 with a 5.28 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 102 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, when the right-hander went 5 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.
- In 21 games this season, the 28-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.28, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .294 against him.
