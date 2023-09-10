On Sunday, Max Kepler (.343 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Minnesota Twins play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Tylor Megill. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his last appearance against the Mets.

Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Tylor Megill TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Max Kepler At The Plate

Kepler is batting .250 with 20 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 35 walks.

Kepler has gotten a hit in 63 of 110 games this season (57.3%), with more than one hit on 28 occasions (25.5%).

He has homered in 19.1% of his games this season, and 5% of his plate appearances.

In 40 games this season (36.4%), Kepler has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (10.0%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 38.2% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 12 games with multiple runs (10.9%).

Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 59 .284 AVG .220 .347 OBP .293 .528 SLG .430 22 XBH 20 10 HR 11 29 RBI 27 44/17 K/BB 47/18 0 SB 0

Mets Pitching Rankings