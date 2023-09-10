Alexander Mattison will be facing the 15th-ranked rushing defense in the NFL last season when his Minnesota Vikings take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their season opener, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Mattison had 74 carries for 283 yards rushing a season ago (16.6 per game) and scored five TDs.

Mattison vs. the Buccaneers

Mattison vs the Buccaneers (since 2021): No games

No games Looking at run defense, the Buccaneers yielded more than 100 yards on the ground to four players last season.

On the ground, Tampa Bay allowed 12 players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them last season.

In the running game, no player ran for multiple scores versus the Buccaneers last year.

The Buccaneers allowed 120.7 rushing yards per game last year to be the NFL's 15th-ranked run defense.

The Vikings are up against the NFL's 10th-ranked rushing D in terms of touchdowns allowed (12 TDs conceded a season ago).

Alexander Mattison Rushing Props vs. the Buccaneers

Rushing Yards: 66.5 (0)

Mattison Rushing Insights

Mattison hit the rushing yards over in three of 10 opportunities (30.0%) last year.

The Vikings threw the ball on 62.5% of their plays from scrimmage last year while staying on the ground 37.5% of the time. Their offense was seventh in the league in points scored.

Mattison had at least one trip to the end zone as a runner in four games last year, with multiple rushing TDs once.

Alexander Mattison Receiving Props vs the Buccaneers

Receiving Yards: 17.5 (0)

Mattison Receiving Insights

Mattison went over on receiving yards prop bets in three of his eight games (37.5%) a season ago.

He was targeted on 18 passes last season, averaging 5.1 yards per target.

Mattison had a receiving touchdown in one of 17 games last year, but had no games with multiple receiving TDs.

Mattison's Last Season Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Packers 9/11/2022 Week 1 8 ATT / 36 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Eagles 9/19/2022 Week 2 2 ATT / 8 YDS / 0 TDs 5 TAR / 3 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Lions 9/25/2022 Week 3 7 ATT / 28 YDS / 1 TD 1 TAR / 1 REC / 16 YDS / 0 TDs at Saints 10/2/2022 Week 4 3 ATT / 3 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 15 YDS / 1 TD vs. Bears 10/9/2022 Week 5 9 ATT / 19 YDS / 0 TDs 4 TAR / 3 REC / 21 YDS / 0 TDs at Dolphins 10/16/2022 Week 6 1 ATT / 3 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cardinals 10/30/2022 Week 8 5 ATT / 40 YDS / 1 TD TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Commanders 11/6/2022 Week 9 2 ATT / 1 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bills 11/13/2022 Week 10 3 ATT / 11 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 8 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cowboys 11/20/2022 Week 11 2 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 8 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Patriots 11/24/2022 Week 12 3 ATT / 11 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jets 12/4/2022 Week 13 3 ATT / 14 YDS / 1 TD 2 TAR / 2 REC / 4 YDS / 0 TDs at Lions 12/11/2022 Week 14 2 ATT / -1 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Colts 12/17/2022 Week 15 2 ATT / 1 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Giants 12/24/2022 Week 16 4 ATT / 17 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Packers 1/1/2023 Week 17 8 ATT / 38 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 7 YDS / 0 TDs at Bears 1/8/2023 Week 18 10 ATT / 54 YDS / 2 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Giants 1/15/2023 Wild Card 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 2 YDS / 0 TDs

