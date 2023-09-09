The Minnesota Twins and Willi Castro, who went 1-for-3 last time in action, take on David Peterson and the New York Mets at Target Field, Saturday at 2:10 PM ET.

Willi Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

David Peterson TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Willi Castro At The Plate

Castro is hitting .247 with 16 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 27 walks.

In 53 of 94 games this season (56.4%) Castro has had a hit, and in 17 of those games he had more than one (18.1%).

He has homered in four games this year (4.3%), leaving the park in 1.5% of his trips to the dish.

Castro has had an RBI in 22 games this season (23.4%), including four multi-RBI outings (4.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 39.4% of his games this season (37 of 94), with two or more runs six times (6.4%).

Willi Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 52 .238 AVG .254 .326 OBP .332 .418 SLG .343 14 XBH 10 3 HR 2 15 RBI 12 35/13 K/BB 46/14 14 SB 15

