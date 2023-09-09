When the Minnesota Twins (74-67) play the New York Mets (64-76) at Target Field on Saturday, September 9 at 2:10 PM ET, Willi Castro will be looking for his 30th steal of the season (he currently has 29).

Bookmakers list the Twins as -150 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Mets +125 moneyline odds to win. The over/under is 9 runs for this matchup.

Twins vs. Mets Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Kenta Maeda - MIN (3-7, 4.73 ERA) vs David Peterson - NYM (3-7, 5.40 ERA)

Twins vs. Mets Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Twins Moneyline Mets Moneyline Run Line Total DraftKings -148 +124 - 9 BetMGM -150 +125 - 9

Read More About This Game

Twins vs. Mets Betting Trends and Insights

The Twins have won 55, or 59.1%, of the 93 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Twins have gone 28-23 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -150 or shorter (54.9% winning percentage).

Minnesota has a 60% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Twins played as the moneyline favorite in six of their last 10 games, and went 3-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Minnesota and its opponents combined to go over the total five times.

The Mets have been victorious in 17, or 29.8%, of the 57 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, the Mets have won two of 14 games when listed as at least +125 or worse on the moneyline.

The Mets have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and have gone 3-3 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

Twins vs. Mets Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Dónovan Solano 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+185) Carlos Correa 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+140) Jorge Polanco 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+165) Royce Lewis 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+155) Jordan Luplow 0.5 (-120) 0.5 (-120) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+210)

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2500 10th 1st

