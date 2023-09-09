Royce Lewis -- with a slugging percentage of .700 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the New York Mets, with David Peterson on the hill, on September 9 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he collected two extra-base hits (2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI) against the Mets.

Royce Lewis Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Mets Starter: David Peterson

David Peterson TV Channel: BSN

Royce Lewis At The Plate

Lewis is batting .320 with seven doubles, 11 home runs and 12 walks.

Lewis enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .500 with two homers.

Lewis has reached base via a hit in 34 games this year (of 47 played), and had multiple hits in 13 of those games.

In 11 games this year, he has gone deep (23.4%, and 5.7% of his trips to the plate).

Lewis has driven home a run in 20 games this season (42.6%), including more than one RBI in 19.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..

In 48.9% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (12.8%).

Royce Lewis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 21 .277 AVG .369 .340 OBP .404 .532 SLG .560 12 XBH 6 6 HR 5 19 RBI 22 25/8 K/BB 19/4 2 SB 2

