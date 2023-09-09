The Seattle Mariners and Julio Rodriguez take the field in the third game of a four-game series against Isaac Paredes and the Tampa Bay Rays, on Saturday at Tropicana Field.

Rays vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Rays Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rays average 1.4 home runs per game to rank third in MLB action with 205 total home runs.

Tampa Bay ranks fourth in MLB with a .445 slugging percentage.

The Rays rank seventh in the majors with a .258 batting average.

Tampa Bay scores the fourth-most runs in baseball (753 total, 5.3 per game).

The Rays' .331 on-base percentage is sixth-best in MLB.

The Rays strike out 8.8 times per game to rank 21st in the majors.

The pitching staff for Tampa Bay has a collective 9.2 K/9, the sixth-best in the majors.

Tampa Bay has a 3.78 team ERA that ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Rays combine for the No. 1-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.176).

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners rank 10th in Major League Baseball with 190 home runs.

Seattle is 12th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .420 this season.

The Mariners have a team batting average of .244 this season, which ranks 19th among MLB teams.

Seattle ranks 11th in the majors with 674 total runs scored this season.

The Mariners have the 13th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.324).

The Mariners are one of the least disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking 29th with an average of 9.9 strikeouts per game.

Seattle has a 9.1 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, seventh-best in baseball.

Seattle pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.74 ERA this year, first-best in baseball.

Mariners pitchers have a 1.185 WHIP this season, second-best in the majors.

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher

Aaron Civale gets the start for the Rays, his 20th of the season. He is 7-3 with a 2.76 ERA and 95 strikeouts through 107 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Monday against the Boston Red Sox, the righty tossed 5 1/3 innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering two hits.

Civale has seven quality starts this year.

Civale will try to last five or more innings for his sixth straight start. He's averaging 5.6 frames per outing.

In five of his 19 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

Bryan Woo (2-4) will take to the mound for the Mariners and make his 15th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Monday, when he tossed five innings while giving up five earned runs on four hits in a matchup with the Cincinnati Reds.

He has earned a quality start four times in 14 starts this season.

Woo has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in 14 chances this season.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rays Starter Opponent Starter 9/4/2023 Red Sox L 7-3 Home Aaron Civale Brayan Bello 9/5/2023 Red Sox W 8-6 Home Zach Eflin Kutter Crawford 9/6/2023 Red Sox W 3-1 Home Tyler Glasnow Nick Pivetta 9/7/2023 Mariners L 1-0 Home Zack Littell Luis Castillo 9/8/2023 Mariners W 7-4 Home Taj Bradley George Kirby 9/9/2023 Mariners - Home Aaron Civale Bryan Woo 9/10/2023 Mariners - Home Zach Eflin Bryce Miller 9/11/2023 Twins - Away - - 9/12/2023 Twins - Away Zack Littell Joe Ryan 9/13/2023 Twins - Away Taj Bradley Dallas Keuchel 9/14/2023 Orioles - Away Aaron Civale Jack Flaherty

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 9/4/2023 Reds L 6-3 Away Bryan Woo Tejay Antone 9/5/2023 Reds L 7-6 Away Bryce Miller Connor Phillips 9/6/2023 Reds W 8-4 Away Logan Gilbert Lyon Richardson 9/7/2023 Rays W 1-0 Away Luis Castillo Zack Littell 9/8/2023 Rays L 7-4 Away George Kirby Taj Bradley 9/9/2023 Rays - Away Bryan Woo Aaron Civale 9/10/2023 Rays - Away Bryce Miller Zach Eflin 9/11/2023 Angels - Home Logan Gilbert Reid Detmers 9/12/2023 Angels - Home Luis Castillo Patrick Sandoval 9/13/2023 Angels - Home George Kirby Tyler Anderson 9/15/2023 Dodgers - Home Bryan Woo Bobby Miller

