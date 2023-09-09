The Arizona State Sun Devils (1-0) host the Oklahoma State Cowboys (1-0) at Sun Devil Stadium on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

Oklahoma State ranks 74th in scoring offense (27 points per game) and 33rd in scoring defense (13 points allowed per game) this year. With 24 points per game on the offensive side of the ball, Arizona State ranks 79th in the FBS. Defensively, it ranks 71st, allowing 21 points per game.

Oklahoma State vs. Arizona State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

Fox Sports 1

Tempe, Arizona Venue: Sun Devil Stadium

Oklahoma State vs. Arizona State Key Statistics

Oklahoma State Arizona State 453 (56th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 371 (85th) 391 (80th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 226 (24th) 149 (66th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 135 (78th) 304 (30th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 236 (67th) 1 (38th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 1 (52nd) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (97th)

Oklahoma State Stats Leaders

Garret Rangel has 118 pass yards for Oklahoma State, completing 66.7% of his passes and tossing one touchdowns and one interception this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 18 rushing yards (18 ypg) on three carries.

Ollie Gordon has carried the ball seven times for a team-high 44 yards on the ground and has found the end zone one time as a runner. He's also tacked on two catches for 23 yards (23 per game).

Elijah Collins has been handed the ball eight times this year and racked up 41 yards (41 per game) with one touchdown.

De'Zhaun Stribling's 73 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted six times and has collected four catches.

Jaden Bray has put together a 66-yard season so far, reeling in five passes on nine targets.

Brennan Presley's six catches have yielded 54 yards and one touchdown.

Arizona State Stats Leaders

Jaden Rashada leads Arizona State with 236 yards on 18-of-31 passing with two touchdowns compared to zero interceptions this season.

Cameron Skattebo's team-high 71 rushing yards have come on 17 carries, with one touchdown. He also leads the team with 41 receiving yards (41 per game) on four catches.

DeCarlos Brooks has totaled 63 yards on 12 carries.

Xavier Guillory has registered five catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 73 (73 yards per game). He's been targeted eight times and has one touchdown.

Jalin Conyers has caught two passes and compiled 51 receiving yards (51 per game).

