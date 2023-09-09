The North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (1-0) visit the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (0-1) at Alerus Center on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

North Dakota ranks 52nd in total defense this season (332 yards allowed per game), but has been thriving on the offensive side of the ball, ranking second-best in the FCS with 652 total yards per game. From an offensive standpoint, Northern Arizona is generating 264 total yards per game (80th-ranked). It ranks 95th in the FCS on the other side of the ball (478 total yards given up per game).

North Dakota vs. Northern Arizona Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

North Dakota vs. Northern Arizona Key Statistics

North Dakota Northern Arizona 652 (8th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 264 (83rd) 332 (48th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 478 (85th) 288 (6th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 78 (96th) 364 (3rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 186 (57th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (87th) 0 (33rd) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (9th)

North Dakota Stats Leaders

Tommy Schuster has 262 pass yards for North Dakota, completing 84.6% of his passes and throwing three touchdowns this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 15 rushing yards (15 ypg) on four carries with one rushing touchdown.

Gaven Ziebarth has racked up 112 yards on seven carries while finding the end zone one time as a runner.

This season, Donavan Hunt has carried the ball three times for 65 yards (65 per game) and two touchdowns.

Bo Belquist's team-high 110 yards as a receiver have come on seven catches (out of seven targets) with two touchdowns.

Jack Wright has caught three passes for 45 yards (45 yards per game) this year.

Red Wilson has a total of 40 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in three passes.

Northern Arizona Stats Leaders

Kai Millner has racked up 166 yards (166 ypg) while completing 63.6% of his passes this season.

TJ McDaniel has carried the ball 14 times for 56 yards.

Angel Flores has collected 11 yards (on five attempts).

Coleman Owen leads his team with 90 receiving yards on five receptions.

BJ Fleming has caught one pass and compiled 31 receiving yards (31 per game).

Myseth Currie's three catches (on four targets) have netted him 21 yards (21 ypg).

