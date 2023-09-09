The Maine Black Bears (0-1) visit the North Dakota State Bison (1-0) at the Gate City Bank Field at the Fargodome on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

Defensively, North Dakota State has been a top-25 unit, ranking 13th-best by surrendering just 10 points per game. The offense ranks 27th (35 points per game). Maine is generating 12 points per game on offense this season (85th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is surrendering 14 points per contest (26th-ranked) on defense.

North Dakota State vs. Maine Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Fargo, North Dakota Venue: Gate City Bank Field at the Fargodome

North Dakota State vs. Maine Key Statistics

North Dakota State Maine 513 (19th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 378 (49th) 338 (49th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 305 (43rd) 337 (3rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 165 (43rd) 176 (63rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 213 (46th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (87th) 0 (33rd) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (3rd)

North Dakota State Stats Leaders

Cam Miller has thrown for 174 yards (174 ypg) to lead North Dakota State, completing 72% of his passes and collecting two touchdown passes this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 83 rushing yards on nine carries with one rushing touchdown.

Cole Payton has racked up 104 yards on six carries while finding paydirt one time as a runner.

TaMerik Williams has been handed the ball 13 times this year and racked up 93 yards (93 per game) with one touchdown.

Zach Mathis' team-high 53 yards as a receiver have come on four receptions (out of four targets).

Eli Green has put up a 52-yard season so far, reeling in three passes on three targets.

Joe Stoffel has hauled in four catches for 28 yards, an average of 28 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.

Maine Stats Leaders

Derek Robertson has thrown for 213 yards on 48.8% passing this season.

The team's top rusher, Tristen Kenan, has carried the ball 24 times for 108 yards (108 per game) with one touchdown. He's also caught three passes for 26 yards.

John Gay has racked up 81 yards on 11 carries.

Montigo Moss has hauled in 50 receiving yards on three receptions to pace his team so far this season.

Jamie Lamson has totaled 48 receiving yards (48 yards per game) on six receptions.

Cooper Heisey's three receptions (on five targets) have netted him 39 yards (39 ypg).

