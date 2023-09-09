In the contest between the North Dakota State Bison and Maine Black Bears on Saturday, September 9 at 3:30 PM, our projection model expects the Bison to come away with the victory. Wanting projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

North Dakota State vs. Maine Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction North Dakota State (-35.1) 55.3 North Dakota State 45, Maine 10

Maine Betting Info (2023)

The Black Bears are 1-0-0 against the spread this season.

The Black Bears' one games with a set total this year have all finished under the over/under.

Bison vs. Black Bears 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed North Dakota State 35.0 10.0 -- -- -- -- Maine 12.0 14.0 -- -- 12.0 14.0

