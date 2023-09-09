When the North Dakota Fightin' Hawks match up with the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks at 4:00 PM on Saturday, September 9, our projection system predicts the Fightin' Hawks will come out on top. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can check out below.

North Dakota vs. Northern Arizona Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction North Dakota (-18.5) 57.1 North Dakota 38, Northern Arizona 19

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Fightin' Hawks vs. Lumberjacks 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed North Dakota 55 7 55 7 -- -- Northern Arizona 3 38 -- -- 3 38

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.