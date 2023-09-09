The Eastern Michigan Eagles (1-0) visit the Minnesota Golden Gophers (1-0) at Huntington Bank Stadium on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

Minnesota has been a bottom-25 offense this season, ranking 17th-worst with 251 yards per contest. The defense is ranked 54th in the FBS (295 yards allowed per game). With 285 total yards per game on offense, Eastern Michigan ranks 108th in the FBS in 2023. Defensively, it ranks 92nd, allowing 398 total yards per contest.

Minnesota vs. Eastern Michigan Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: BTN

BTN

Watch this game on Fubo City: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Huntington Bank Stadium

Minnesota vs. Eastern Michigan Key Statistics

Minnesota Eastern Michigan 251 (118th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 285 (109th) 295 (49th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 398 (81st) 55 (120th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 110 (96th) 196 (85th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 175 (95th) 1 (38th) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (38th) 4 (7th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (97th)

Minnesota Stats Leaders

Athan Kaliakmanis has 196 pass yards for Minnesota, completing 54.5% of his passes and recording one touchdowns and one interception this season.

Sean Tyler has carried the ball 10 times for a team-high 41 yards on the ground.

Bryce Williams has carried the ball six times for 14 yards (14 per game).

Daniel Jackson's 68 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 16 times and has totaled nine catches and one touchdown.

Corey Crooms has put up a 63-yard season so far, hauling in seven passes on 12 targets.

Brevyn Spann-Ford has a total of 45 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in five passes.

Eastern Michigan Stats Leaders

Austin Smith has thrown for 175 yards (175 ypg) to lead Eastern Michigan, completing 67.9% of his passes and collecting one touchdown pass and one interception this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 27 yards (27 ypg) on four carries.

Samson Evans has run for 52 yards on 16 carries so far this year while scoring one time on the ground.

Tanner Knue leads his squad with 73 receiving yards on eight receptions with one touchdown.

Jere Getzinger Jr. has four receptions (on five targets) for a total of 27 yards (27 yards per game) this year.

Andreas Paaske's one target has resulted in one catch for 21 yards.

