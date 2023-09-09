Jordan Luplow vs. Mets Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 9
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 5:03 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Jordan Luplow -- with an on-base percentage of .250 in his past 10 games, 74 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the New York Mets, with David Peterson on the hill, on September 9 at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Guardians.
Jordan Luplow Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Stadium: Target Field
- Mets Starter: David Peterson
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Explore More About This Game
Jordan Luplow At The Plate
- Luplow is hitting .220 with two doubles, two home runs and eight walks.
- This season, Luplow has recorded at least one hit in 10 of 26 games (38.5%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a home run in two of 26 games played this season, and in 2.9% of his plate appearances.
- Luplow has driven in a run in four games this year (15.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in seven games this season (26.9%), but has had no multi-run games.
Jordan Luplow Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|2
|.286
|AVG
|.143
|.444
|OBP
|.250
|.286
|SLG
|.143
|0
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|1
|RBI
|0
|4/2
|K/BB
|4/1
|0
|SB
|0
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mets pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Mets have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.46).
- Mets pitchers combine to surrender 171 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
- The Mets are sending Peterson (3-7) to the mound to make his 18th start of the season. He is 3-7 with a 5.40 ERA and 95 strikeouts through 88 1/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's most recent time out was on Saturday against the Seattle Mariners, when he tossed four innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 28-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.40, with 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 23 games this season. Opponents are batting .292 against him.
