When the Iowa Hawkeyes play the Iowa State Cyclones at 3:30 PM on Saturday, September 9, our computer model predicts the Hawkeyes will take home the win. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can see below.

Iowa vs. Iowa State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Toss Up Toss Up (36.5) Iowa 19, Iowa State 17

Week 2 Predictions

Iowa Betting Info (2023)

The Hawkeyes have an implied moneyline win probability of 65.5% in this matchup.

The Hawkeyes are winless against the spread this year.

Iowa has yet to cover a spread when they are at least 3.5-point favorites (0-1).

Iowa games have had an average of 43.5 points this season, seven points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Hawkeyes vs. Cyclones 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Iowa 24 14 24 14 -- -- Iowa State 30 9 30 9 -- --

