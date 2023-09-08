Sportsbooks have set player props for Carlos Correa, Francisco Lindor and others when the Minnesota Twins host the New York Mets at Target Field on Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

Twins vs. Mets Game Info

When: Friday, September 8, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

How to Watch on TV: BSN

MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins

Dallas Keuchel Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 2.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Keuchel Stats

Dallas Keuchel (1-1) will take to the mound for the Twins and make his fifth start of the season.

Keuchel Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Rangers Sep. 2 3.1 5 5 5 2 1 vs. Rangers Aug. 27 5.0 5 0 0 3 2 vs. Pirates Aug. 20 6.1 1 0 0 3 0 at Phillies Aug. 11 1.2 6 6 6 0 2 vs. Diamondbacks Aug. 6 5.0 8 1 1 0 2

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Correa Stats

Correa has put up 111 hits with 26 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 54 walks. He has driven in 62 runs.

He's slashing .229/.310/.396 so far this year.

Correa Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Guardians Sep. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Guardians Sep. 5 1-for-3 1 0 1 1 at Guardians Sep. 4 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 at Rangers Sep. 3 3-for-5 0 0 1 3 at Rangers Sep. 2 2-for-5 1 0 1 2

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Kepler Stats

Max Kepler has 20 doubles, 21 home runs, 35 walks and 52 RBI (92 total hits).

He has a slash line of .248/.317/.472 on the year.

Kepler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Guardians Sep. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Guardians Sep. 5 1-for-4 2 0 1 2 at Guardians Sep. 4 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Rangers Sep. 3 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Rangers Sep. 2 2-for-3 0 0 1 2

MLB Props Today: New York Mets

Francisco Lindor Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Lindor Stats

Lindor has recorded 131 hits with 30 doubles, two triples, 26 home runs and 55 walks. He has driven in 83 runs with 25 stolen bases.

He's slashing .251/.332/.466 on the year.

Lindor Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Nationals Sep. 6 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 1 at Nationals Sep. 5 2-for-5 2 1 1 5 0 vs. Mariners Sep. 3 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Mariners Sep. 2 1-for-4 2 1 2 4 0 vs. Mariners Sep. 1 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1

