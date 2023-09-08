Friday's contest between the Minnesota Twins (73-67) and the New York Mets (64-75) at Target Field is expected to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-5, with the Twins coming out on top. Game time is at 8:10 PM ET on September 8.

The Twins will call on Dallas Keuchel (1-1) versus the Mets and Kodai Senga (10-7).

Twins vs. Mets Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, September 8, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Friday, September 8, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

BSN

Twins vs. Mets Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Twins 6, Mets 5.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Mets

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Twins Performance Insights

The Twins have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and have gone 3-3 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Twins' last 10 games.

This season, the Twins have won 55 out of the 93 games, or 59.1%, in which they've been favored.

Minnesota has a record of 55-40, a 57.9% win rate, when favored by -110 or more by bookmakers this season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 52.4% chance of a victory for the Twins.

Minnesota ranks 14th in the majors with 651 total runs scored this season.

The Twins' 3.94 team ERA ranks seventh among all league pitching staffs.

Twins Schedule