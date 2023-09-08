Friday's contest features the Cincinnati Reds (73-69) and the St. Louis Cardinals (61-79) squaring off at Great American Ball Park in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 5-2 victory for the Reds according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 6:40 PM ET on September 8.

The Reds will look to Andrew Abbott (8-4) versus the Cardinals and Drew Rom (0-2).

Reds vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, September 8, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Friday, September 8, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

Reds vs. Cardinals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Reds 5, Cardinals 4.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Cardinals

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

Reds Performance Insights

The Reds are favored for the first time in a while, as they have not been the favorite in their last 10 games.

In its last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Reds' last 10 games.

This season, the Reds have been favored 32 times and won 18, or 56.2%, of those games.

Cincinnati has entered 22 games this season favored by -120 or more and is 11-11 in those contests.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Reds have a 54.5% chance to win.

Cincinnati is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking 10th with 672 total runs this season.

The Reds' 4.74 team ERA ranks 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Cardinals Performance Insights

The Cardinals have played as the underdog in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 3-4 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, St. Louis and its foes are 6-3-1 in its last 10 contests.

The Cardinals are 1-1-0 against the runline over their past 10 matchups (two of those contests had a runline set by bookmakers).

The Cardinals have been chosen as underdogs in 60 games this year and have walked away with the win 26 times (43.3%) in those games.

This year, St. Louis has won 20 of 45 games when listed as at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.

The Cardinals have an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

St. Louis scores the 16th-most runs in baseball (641 total, 4.6 per game).

Cardinals pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.72 ERA this year, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup September 2 Cubs W 2-1 Andrew Abbott vs Javier Assad September 3 Cubs L 15-7 Carson Spiers vs Jameson Taillon September 4 Mariners W 6-3 Tejay Antone vs Bryan Woo September 5 Mariners W 7-6 Connor Phillips vs Bryce Miller September 6 Mariners L 8-4 Lyon Richardson vs Logan Gilbert September 8 Cardinals - Andrew Abbott vs Drew Rom September 9 Cardinals - Carson Spiers vs Zack Thompson September 10 Cardinals - Hunter Greene vs Miles Mikolas September 12 @ Tigers - Lyon Richardson vs Matt Manning September 13 @ Tigers - Andrew Abbott vs Eduardo Rodríguez September 14 @ Tigers - TBA vs Reese Olson

Cardinals Schedule