Napheesa Collier and the Minnesota Lynx (19-19) play Kahleah Copper and the Chicago Sky (16-22) on Friday, September 8, 2023 at Wintrust Arena, at 8:00 PM ET on ION.

There is no line set for the game.

Lynx vs. Sky Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, September 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, September 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois

Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois TV: ION

Lynx vs. Sky Score Prediction

Prediction: Sky 83 Lynx 81

Spread & Total Prediction for Lynx vs. Sky

Computer Predicted Spread: Chicago (-2.5)

Chicago (-2.5) Computer Predicted Total: 164.3

Lynx vs. Sky Spread & Total Insights

Minnesota's record against the spread is 20-17-0.

Minnesota has seen 22 of its 38 games go over the point total.

Lynx Performance Insights

In 2023, the Lynx are ninth in the WNBA on offense (80.2 points scored per game) and third-worst on defense (84.7 points allowed).

Minnesota grabs 34.5 rebounds per game and concede 35.3 boards, ranking sixth and ninth, respectively, in the WNBA.

The Lynx commit 13.3 turnovers per game and force 12.6 per game, ranking sixth and ninth, respectively, in the league.

In 2023 the Lynx are seventh in the WNBA in 3-point makes (6.8 per game) and second-worst in 3-point percentage (32.5%).

The Lynx are the worst team in the league in 3-pointers allowed (8.9 per game) and eighth in 3-point percentage defensively (35.3%).

In 2023, Minnesota has attempted 30.9% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 69.1% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 23.2% of Minnesota's baskets have been 3-pointers, and 76.8% have been 2-pointers.

