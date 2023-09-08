Carlos Alcaraz vs. Daniil Medvedev: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | US Open
The semifinals at the US Open is set for Friday, with Daniil Medvedev, the No. 3-ranked player, and Carlos Alcaraz, the No. 1-ranked player, battling it out for a chance to play for the tournament championship.
The Alcaraz-Medvedev matchup can be seen on ESPN, so tune in to take in the action.
Carlos Alcaraz vs. Daniil Medvedev Date and TV Info
- Round: Semifinal
- Date: Friday, September 8
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Hard
Alcaraz vs. Medvedev Matchup Info
- In the quarterfinals on Wednesday, Alcaraz defeated Alexander Zverev 6-3, 6-2, 6-4.
- In his last tournament, the Western & Southern Open, Alcaraz went down in the final to No. 2-ranked Novak Djokovic, 7-5, 6-7, 6-7 on August 20.
- Medvedev made it to the semifinals by taking down No. 8-ranked Andrey Rublev 6-4, 6-3, 6-4 on Wednesday.
- In the Western & Southern Open, Medvedev's last tournament, he went head to head with No. 17-ranked Zverev in the round of 16 on August 17 and was beaten 4-6, 7-5, 4-6.
- In three head-to-head matches, Alcaraz has taken down Medvedev two times, while Medvedev has claimed victory in one match. Alcaraz took home the win in their last meeting 6-3, 6-3, 6-3 in the semifinals of the Wimbledon on July 14, 2023.
- Alcaraz and Medvedev have matched up for eight sets, and it's been Alcaraz who has taken the reins, claiming five of them. Medvedev has been victorious in three sets.
- In 69 total games, Alcaraz has the upper hand, winning 37 of them, while Medvedev has taken 32.
How to Watch Friday's US Open
Alcaraz vs. Medvedev Odds and Probabilities
|Carlos Alcaraz
|Daniil Medvedev
|-375
|Odds to Win Match
|+290
|+120
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+900
|78.9%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|25.6%
|45.5%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|10.0%
|57.4
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|42.6
