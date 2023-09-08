Friday's contest between the Houston Astros (80-61) and San Diego Padres (66-75) matching up at Minute Maid Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Astros, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will begin at 8:10 PM ET on September 8.

The Astros will call on Hunter Brown (10-10) versus the Padres and Blake Snell (12-9).

Astros vs. Padres Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, September 8, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Friday, September 8, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

Astros vs. Padres Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Astros 5, Padres 4.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Padres

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Astros Performance Insights

In five games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Astros have a record of 2-3.

In its last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents have failed to hit the over three times.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Astros' last 10 games.

This season, the Astros have been favored 96 times and won 54, or 56.2%, of those games.

Houston has a record of 36-24 in games when oddsmakers favor them by at least -145 on the moneyline.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for the Astros.

Houston has scored the fifth-most runs in the majors this season with 729.

The Astros have a 3.92 team ERA that ranks sixth across all league pitching staffs.

Padres Performance Insights

The Padres have been an underdog just two times in their last 10 contests and lost both matchups.

When it comes to the over/under, San Diego and its opponents are 4-5-1 in its last 10 games.

The last 10 Padres contests have not had a spread posted by bookmakers.

The Padres have been chosen as underdogs in 32 games this year and have walked away with the win 10 times (31.2%) in those games.

This season, San Diego has come away with a win one times in seven chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or longer on the moneyline.

The Padres have an implied victory probability of 45.5% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

The offense for San Diego is the No. 17 offense in MLB, scoring 4.5 runs per game (637 total runs).

The Padres have the fourth-best ERA (3.85) in the majors this season.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup September 2 Yankees L 5-4 Hunter Brown vs Luis Severino September 3 Yankees L 6-1 Cristian Javier vs Michael King September 4 @ Rangers W 13-6 J.P. France vs Andrew Heaney September 5 @ Rangers W 14-1 Framber Valdez vs Nathan Eovaldi September 6 @ Rangers W 12-3 Justin Verlander vs Max Scherzer September 8 Padres - Hunter Brown vs Blake Snell September 9 Padres - Cristian Javier vs Seth Lugo September 10 Padres - J.P. France vs Rich Hill September 11 Athletics - TBA vs TBA September 12 Athletics - Justin Verlander vs JP Sears September 13 Athletics - Hunter Brown vs Paul Blackburn

Padres Schedule