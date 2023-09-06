Player props are available for Carlos Correa and Jose Ramirez, among others, when the Minnesota Twins visit the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.

Twins vs. Guardians Game Info

When: Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins

Joe Ryan Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Ryan Stats

Joe Ryan (10-8) will take to the mound for the Twins and make his 25th start of the season.

In 24 starts this season, he's earned 13 quality starts.

Ryan will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.

He has finished three appearances without allowing an earned run in 24 chances this season.

Ryan Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Rangers Sep. 1 6.0 3 1 1 7 0 vs. Rangers Aug. 26 5.0 5 1 1 7 2 at Cardinals Aug. 2 4.0 9 7 7 4 1 vs. Mariners Jul. 26 3.2 7 4 4 7 2 vs. White Sox Jul. 21 6.0 7 4 4 10 1

Carlos Correa Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Correa Stats

Correa has 111 hits with 26 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 54 walks. He has driven in 62 runs.

He's slashing .231/.312/.399 on the year.

Correa will look for his sixth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .429 with a home run, a walk and five RBI.

Correa Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Guardians Sep. 5 1-for-3 1 0 1 1 at Guardians Sep. 4 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 at Rangers Sep. 3 3-for-5 0 0 1 3 at Rangers Sep. 2 2-for-5 1 0 1 2 at Rangers Sep. 1 1-for-4 1 0 0 1

Max Kepler Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Kepler Stats

Max Kepler has 92 hits with 20 doubles, 21 home runs and 35 walks. He has driven in 52 runs.

He's slashed .251/.320/.477 on the season.

Kepler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Guardians Sep. 5 1-for-4 2 0 1 2 at Guardians Sep. 4 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Rangers Sep. 3 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Rangers Sep. 2 2-for-3 0 0 1 2 at Rangers Sep. 1 0-for-3 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians

José Ramírez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Ramírez Stats

Ramirez has 31 doubles, five triples, 21 home runs, 62 walks and 72 RBI (140 total hits). He has swiped 22 bases.

He has a .270/.346/.471 slash line on the season.

Ramírez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Twins Sep. 5 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Twins Sep. 4 1-for-3 0 0 1 3 0 vs. Rays Sep. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rays Sep. 2 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rays Sep. 1 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Steven Kwan Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Kwan Stats

Steven Kwan has 149 hits with 30 doubles, six triples, five home runs, 54 walks and 48 RBI. He's also stolen 17 bases.

He's slashed .269/.335/.373 so far this year.

Kwan Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Twins Sep. 5 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Twins Sep. 4 1-for-5 1 0 1 1 0 vs. Rays Sep. 3 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1 vs. Rays Sep. 2 2-for-5 1 0 2 2 0 vs. Rays Sep. 1 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 1

