Carlos Correa will lead the way for the Minnesota Twins (73-66) on Wednesday, September 6, when they match up with Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians (66-73) at Progressive Field at 1:10 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Twins as -135 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Guardians +110 moneyline odds. An 8.5-run over/under has been set in this game.

Twins vs. Guardians Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Probable Pitchers: Joe Ryan - MIN (10-8, 4.20 ERA) vs Gavin Williams - CLE (1-5, 3.46 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Twins vs. Guardians Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Twins versus Guardians game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Twins (-135) in this matchup, means that you think the Twins will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $17.41 back.

And that's not all. There are many other ways to bet, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Max Kepler hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many ways you can bet on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Twins vs. Guardians Betting Trends and Insights

The Twins have been favorites in 92 games this season and won 55 (59.8%) of those contests.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter, the Twins have a 36-28 record (winning 56.2% of their games).

Minnesota has a 57.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Twins were the moneyline favorite in five of their last 10 games, and they finished 3-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Minnesota and its opponents combined to go over the run total seven times.

The Guardians have won in 28, or 41.8%, of the 67 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Guardians have been victorious 17 times in 44 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

In 10 games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by bookmakers, the Guardians had a record of 5-5.

When it comes to hitting the over, Cleveland and its opponents are 6-4-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2500 9th 1st

Think the Twins can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Minnesota and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.