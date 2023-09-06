The Minnesota Twins and Cleveland Guardians will play on Wednesday at Progressive Field, at 1:10 PM ET, with Max Kepler and Jose Ramirez among those expected to deliver at the plate.

Twins vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Discover More About This Game

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins are fifth in MLB play with 199 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.

Minnesota's .426 slugging percentage ranks 10th-best in MLB.

The Twins rank 21st in MLB with a .242 batting average.

Minnesota has the No. 13 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.7 runs per game (650 total runs).

The Twins are 15th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .322.

Twins hitters strike out 10.3 times per game, the most in the majors.

The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Minnesota's pitching staff ranks second in MLB.

Minnesota's 3.95 team ERA ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Twins have the fourth-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.214).

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

Joe Ryan makes the start for the Twins, his 25th of the season. He is 10-8 with a 4.20 ERA and 166 strikeouts in 137 2/3 innings pitched.

His last appearance was on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, when the right-hander went six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.

Ryan has 13 quality starts under his belt this year.

Ryan is looking for his third straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.7 frames per appearance on the hill.

In three of his 24 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 9/1/2023 Rangers W 5-1 Away Joe Ryan Max Scherzer 9/2/2023 Rangers W 9-7 Away Dallas Keuchel Jordan Montgomery 9/3/2023 Rangers L 6-5 Away Kenta Maeda Jon Gray 9/4/2023 Guardians W 20-6 Away Pablo Lopez Lucas Giolito 9/5/2023 Guardians W 8-3 Away Sonny Gray Tanner Bibee 9/6/2023 Guardians - Away Joe Ryan Gavin Williams 9/8/2023 Mets - Home Dallas Keuchel Kodai Senga 9/9/2023 Mets - Home Kenta Maeda David Peterson 9/10/2023 Mets - Home Pablo Lopez Tylor Megill 9/11/2023 Rays - Home - - 9/12/2023 Rays - Home Joe Ryan Zack Littell

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.