Wednesday's game features the Cleveland Guardians (66-73) and the Minnesota Twins (73-66) clashing at Progressive Field in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 5-3 win for the Guardians according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 1:10 PM ET on September 6.

The Twins will give the ball to Joe Ryan (10-8, 4.20 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 11 on the season, and the Guardians will turn to Gavin Williams (1-5, 3.46 ERA).

Twins vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Twins vs. Guardians Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Guardians 5, Twins 4.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Guardians

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Twins Performance Insights

In five games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Twins have a record of 3-2.

When it comes to hitting the over, Minnesota and its opponents are 7-3-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Twins' last 10 games.

The Twins have won 55, or 59.8%, of the 92 games they've played as favorites this season.

Minnesota has a record of 36-28 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -135 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for the Twins.

Minnesota ranks 13th in the majors with 650 total runs scored this season.

The Twins have the eighth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.95).

Twins Schedule