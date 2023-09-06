Jorge Polanco vs. Guardians Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 6
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 7:32 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Jorge Polanco (hitting .368 in his past 10 games) and the Minnesota Twins face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Gavin Williams. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI against the Guardians.
Jorge Polanco Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Gavin Williams
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Jorge Polanco At The Plate
- Polanco is batting .264 with 15 doubles, 12 home runs and 30 walks.
- Polanco has gotten a hit in 47 of 65 games this season (72.3%), with at least two hits on 14 occasions (21.5%).
- He has hit a home run in 12 games this year (18.5%), homering in 4.3% of his chances at the plate.
- In 24 games this season (36.9%), Polanco has picked up an RBI, and in 13 of those games (20.0%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 25 of 65 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.
Jorge Polanco Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|31
|.281
|AVG
|.246
|.352
|OBP
|.341
|.547
|SLG
|.395
|18
|XBH
|9
|8
|HR
|4
|27
|RBI
|14
|36/14
|K/BB
|30/16
|2
|SB
|2
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 27th in the league.
- The Guardians' 4.00 team ERA ranks 10th among all league pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to give up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (153 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Guardians are sending Williams (1-5) out for his 14th start of the season. He is 1-5 with a 3.46 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Tuesday, Aug. 29 against the Minnesota Twins, the righty tossed one scoreless inning without surrendering a hit.
- In 13 games this season, the 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.46, with 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .231 against him.
