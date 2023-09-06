In the quarterfinals of the US Open on Wednesday, Daniil Medvedev (ranked No. 3) faces Andrey Rublev (No. 8).

In this Quarterfinal matchup against Rublev (+200), Medvedev is favored to win with -250 odds.

Daniil Medvedev vs. Andrey Rublev Match Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Date: Wednesday, September 6

Wednesday, September 6 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Daniil Medvedev vs. Andrey Rublev Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Daniil Medvedev has a 71.4% chance to win.

Daniil Medvedev Andrey Rublev -250 Odds to Win Match +200 +1000 Odds to Win Tournament +2800 71.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 33.3% 9.1% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 3.4% 57.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 42.4

Daniil Medvedev vs. Andrey Rublev Trends and Insights

In the Round of 16 on Monday, Medvedev took down Alex de Minaur 2-6, 6-4, 6-1, 6-2.

Rublev was victorious 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 against Jack Draper in the Round of 16 on Monday.

Through 72 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), Medvedev has played 22.9 games per match (33.0 in best-of-five matches) and won 58.5% of them.

On hard courts, Medvedev has played 49 matches over the past year, totaling 21.0 games per match (28.0 in best-of-five matches) while winning 60.6% of games.

Rublev is averaging 25.9 games per match (37.7 in best-of-five matches) in his 75 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, winning 54.4% of those games.

In 41 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, Rublev has averaged 24.2 games per match (33.6 in best-of-five matches) and 9.7 games per set, winning 52.7% of those games.

In six head-to-head matchups dating back to 2015, Medvedev owns a 4-2 record versus Rublev. Their most recent meeting, at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships on March 4, 2023, was taken by Medvedev 6-2, 6-2.

In 16 total sets against one another, Medvedev has clinched 12, while Rublev has claimed four.

Medvedev has won 92 games (56.4% win rate) versus Rublev, who has secured 71 games.

In six matches between Medvedev and Rublev, they have played 27.2 games and 2.7 sets per match on average.

