The Minnesota Twins (72-66) will look to Royce Lewis, currently on a two-game homer streak, against the Cleveland Guardians (66-72) at 6:10 PM ET on Tuesday, at Progressive Field.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Twins will send Sonny Gray (7-6) to the mound, while Tanner Bibee (10-3) will take the ball for the Guardians.

Twins vs. Guardians Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

6:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Gray - MIN (7-6, 2.87 ERA) vs Bibee - CLE (10-3, 3.03 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Sonny Gray

Gray (7-6) will take the mound for the Twins, his 28th start of the season.

The right-hander did not allow a run in seven innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Cleveland Guardians.

The 33-year-old has pitched to a 2.87 ERA this season with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.9 walks per nine across 27 games.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

Gray has 13 starts in a row of five innings or more.

In 27 appearances this season, he has finished six without allowing an earned run.

Sonny Gray vs. Guardians

The Guardians have scored 563 runs this season, which ranks 25th in MLB. They are batting .248 for the campaign with 105 home runs, 30th in the league.

The right-hander has faced the Guardians three times this season, allowing them to go 17-for-71 with two doubles, a home run and six RBI in 18 2/3 innings.

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tanner Bibee

Bibee gets the start for the Guardians, his 23rd of the season. He is 10-3 with a 3.03 ERA and 125 strikeouts in 124 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty's last appearance came on Wednesday against the Minnesota Twins, when he threw five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.

In 22 games this season, the 24-year-old has a 3.03 ERA and 9 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .237 to his opponents.

Bibee is trying to secure his 11th quality start of the season in this matchup.

Bibee will try to continue a 14-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.6 innings per appearance).

In three of his appearances this season he has not allow an earned run.

Tanner Bibee vs. Twins

He will take the mound against a Twins team that is batting .242 as a unit (21st in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .425 (10th in the league) with 198 total home runs (fourth in MLB action).

Bibee has a 4.5 ERA and a 1.4 WHIP against the Twins this season in 10 innings pitched, allowing a .256 batting average over two appearances.

